Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

