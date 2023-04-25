Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,035 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,035 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Ormat Technologies makes up about 0.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

