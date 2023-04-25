Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $16.49 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,489,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up about 4.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

