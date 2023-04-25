yearn.finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.78 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $263.13 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,981.35 or 0.29063969 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,968 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

