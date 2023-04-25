Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $117.51 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

