Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.57

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

