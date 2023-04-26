104,180 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 104,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 5.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 197,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

