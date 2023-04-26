11,100 Shares in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Acquired by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNRE. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,704,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Brookfield Reinsurance stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $331.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Featured Articles

