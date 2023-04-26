14,427 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Purchased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 151,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,180. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

