15,334 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,432,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $542.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

