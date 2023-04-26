1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,634 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

EOG stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

