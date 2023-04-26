1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,091 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $207.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.98. The company has a market capitalization of $538.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

