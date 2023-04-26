1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fortress Biotech worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

