1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

