1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,654 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

