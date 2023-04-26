1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,561 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 344,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 103,996 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.