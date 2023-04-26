1,999 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.73. 7,018,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,245,912. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $546.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

