1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 4,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 2.04% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

