1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 4,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.
1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp
1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile
1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1st Colonial Bancorp (FCOB)
