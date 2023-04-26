1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.03

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 4796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1st Source by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

