2,350 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 640,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 299,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 378,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after buying an additional 268,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 312,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 266,920 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $129.38. 178,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 226.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

