24,587 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.5 %

BN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. 870,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

