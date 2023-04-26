252,591 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,731,917,350,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $131,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

ABT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. 1,119,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

