261,383 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock remained flat at $16.80 during trading on Wednesday. 132,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

