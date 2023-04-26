27,232 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

CSCO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. 7,785,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156,633. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

