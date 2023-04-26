279,503 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 279,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 18.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.78% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BOND stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 156,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,754. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

