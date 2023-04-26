30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

