3,250 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 1,487,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.81) to GBX 5,790 ($72.31) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

