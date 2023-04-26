3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lessened by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

