3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -6% to -2% yr/yr or $32.175 billion to $33.544 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.91 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.77.

3M Trading Up 0.5 %

MMM stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 37.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

