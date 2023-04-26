7,500 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.5% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 477.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.36. The company had a trading volume of 588,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,617. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

