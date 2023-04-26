98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.40 million.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
See Also
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.