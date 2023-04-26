Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 392,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.07 million, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Aaron’s by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,132,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

