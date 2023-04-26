Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Short Interest Update

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Abacus Property Group Stock Performance

ABPPF stock remained flat at C$1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80. Abacus Property Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80.

Abacus Property Group Company Profile

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

