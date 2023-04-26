ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.19 million and $608.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002146 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $700.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

