Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 45,250 shares.The stock last traded at $93.64 and had previously closed at $93.65.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6,955.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 74,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.