ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.66. 79,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 683,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,664.74% and a negative return on equity of 253.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new drugs and medical devices. The firm’s product pipeline includes ABV-1501, which is a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer, ABV-1504, which is a botanical reuptake inhibitor that targets norepinephrine, ABV-1505 for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, ABV-1703 for Pancreatic Cancer, ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients, ABV-1701, which is a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy, ABV-2001, and ABV-2002.

