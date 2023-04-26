Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Red Cedar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.4% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,119. The company has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.67. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

