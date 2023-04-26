Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.92. 400,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.39 and its 200 day moving average is $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

