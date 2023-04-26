Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,573,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

