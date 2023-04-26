Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 30,184 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. North American Construction Group makes up about 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOA. CWM LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in North American Construction Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 46,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $496.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. StockNews.com began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.