Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group accounts for about 2.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 106,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGS opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

