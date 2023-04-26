Acuitas Investments LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259,792 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

VLRS opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $968.32 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

