Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 99,708 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,708 shares during the period. Harrow Health comprises 3.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.88% of Harrow Health worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $25.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

