Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,304 shares of company stock valued at $838,344 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $365.69. 1,252,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,955. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.66 and its 200 day moving average is $344.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

