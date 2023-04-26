AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-listed companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business. EATZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

