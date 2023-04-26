Aew Capital Management L P Has $17.08 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,780 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. 231,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

