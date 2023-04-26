Aew Capital Management L P Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,380 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 2.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.37% of Extra Space Storage worth $73,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

