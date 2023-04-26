Aew Capital Management L P Sells 48,820 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,820 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.19% of Digital Realty Trust worth $54,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,294. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

