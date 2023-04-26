Aew Capital Management L P Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 451,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,349,000 after acquiring an additional 538,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,501,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 424,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

