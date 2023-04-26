Aew Capital Management L P Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,628 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $202.26. The stock had a trading volume of 979,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,414. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

